March is Women’s History Month. Unfortunately we aren’t studying or reflecting on women’s history. We are reliving it. We have been thrown back into a time before women had a right to vote and a right to our own bodily autonomy.

Wisconsin women now live under an archaic 1849 law that exclusively affects their rights and their health, yet we had no vote. This old law has no clear exception for the health of the mother or any exceptions for rape and incest. This should enrage all women of Wisconsin.

It is up to us as citizens to make our voices heard, take back our power and to take action to protect women's reproductive rights. The most important way to do this is by voting in the spring election April 4. This election will have a critical impact on reproductive rights and other important issues facing our state. Judge Janet Protasiewicz is the candidate for the Supreme Court who will protect women’s rights.

I also encourage you to vote to repeal the 1849 law on the non-binding referendum added by the La Crosse County Board. It is extremely important to let state legislators know where we as a county stand.

Finally, I encourage you to attend the Fight for our Rights Rally at UW-L on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. There will be music, amazing speakers and you can learn how you can help get our rights back this election.

Kristie Tweed

Holmen