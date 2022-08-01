Kristina Reser-Jaynes: Choose homegrown candidates with experience

The race for the 3rd District Congressional seat is one of the most concerning races of the election and that is why Brad Pfaff is my choice.

I feel the fear mongering and false bravado of Derrick Van Orden does not fit with the values of our communities. I am very concerned with the agenda of a candidate from who knows where, with funding from who knows where, who moves into our district in an attempt to represent us. No thank you. We have home grown candidates, with proven records, who actually know our community.

I believe that Brad Pfaff’s proven record of delivering for our schools, his support of our farmers and small businesses, his advocacy for the environment, mental health and reproductive rights and his experience in public policy all make him an excellent choice to represent our district.

We need to focus on our communities and what is actually best for us. We need to elect people who represent us all. This election, homegrown candidates with proven experience like Brad Pfaff for Congress and for Mark Fritsche for the 96th Assembly have my vote.

Regardless of your choices, please be sure to exercise your right to vote on Aug. 9.

Kristina Reser-Jaynes