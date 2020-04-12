Kylie Hanrahan: Ban e-cigarettes in workplace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The use of e-cigarettes in public places is threatening the health of all, as well as the work that has already been done to protect the public from the dangers of tobacco.

E-cigarettes are not included into the smoke-free workplace law, which poses risk to employees and patrons at any workplace. The health consequences of secondhand exposure to e-cigarettes are similar to those from traditional cigarettes.

What is exhaled from an e-cigarette is not water vapor as many people may think -- it is an aerosol. E-cigarette aerosol contains fine particulate matter, which includes heavy metals and dangerous chemicals and is unsafe to anyone exposed.

Inhalation of the fine particles found in the aerosol has the potential of triggering an asthma attack and can constrict arteries, which can lead to a heart attack. Many of the chemicals found in the aerosol are toxic, including some that are known carcinogens.

It is necessary that e-cigarettes are included in the smoke-free workplace law so that people are not involuntarily inhaling e-cigarette aerosol and potentially suffering from the accompanying health consequences.