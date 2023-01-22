La Crosse School Board candidate Deb Suchla

I served as a member on the school board from 2001 to 2018. I supported investments in our school buildings and we invested over $8 million for HVAC and safety improvements in a number of buildings and another $15 million in the new Northside School which has become a vital part of that neighborhood. The investments we made balanced the priorities of the district with what taxpayers could afford and the interests of the community.

Like many others, I was stunned at the $194 million proposal in 2022. The price tag was shocking enough, but when it was included a threat to close Logan High School, it was clear this administration and school board were out of touch with the local community.

My greatest concern regarding school facilities is that all three of our district’s middle schools are nearly 100 years old and need replacement or remodeling. This is an issue that I brought up numerous times while I was on the board, and yet it remains unanswered. The district should give serious consideration to building on existing sites as our current schools are in established neighborhoods where they belong. I support keeping schools in the most vulnerable neighborhoods and would fight any effort to move Lincoln and Hamilton out of those neighborhoods. The district has an obligation to keep needed resources in those areas. And I would recommend making community-supported future plans for continual improvement to our buildings that balance school priorities with affordable options.

Our school district is facing reduced enrollment which means reducing funding, and we are also looking at a growing number of children living in poverty in our district. We have fewer resources to serve greater needs in our schools while simultaneously investing in aging buildings. Student achievement should be our top priority. It should be something discussed regularly with our community, but instead this administration has spent time with unrealistic building proposals and creating new interpretations of policy governance. We need someone with experience and common sense to serve on our board.

I am very knowledgeable about the needs of our school facilities, the needs of our students and how a school board using policy governance should work. Besides having 17 years of board experience, my daughter attended La Crosse schools and graduated from Central. I have more than 30 years of work experience serving low income and disabled children and families. And I have a master’s degree in business administration from UW-La Crosse, so I am prepared to deal with the complexities of school financing.

The main reason that I am running is because this administration and board are clearly out of touch with the local community, as evidenced by the results from the last referendum vote. I will bring much-needed common sense and experience back to the board.