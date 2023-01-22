La Crosse School Board candidate Jeff Jackson

Let me introduce myself. My name is Jeff Jackson and my wife and I have three children in the La Crosse School District ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade. My wife is from the area, and we returned 12 years ago to raise our family here. My background is in organizational leadership and management, primarily in electrical and lighting distribution.

La Crosse is a diverse community and we must celebrate and embrace that. As a school board we must ensure that we are providing an equitable educational experience for all the district’s children. The LCSD is at an important turning point, not just related to the referendum but how to operationally ensure that we continue to provide both quality and equitable education, retain our tremendous staff and offer parity in our programs and services, especially to those facing unique challenges or special needs. I would like to join the school board to work with teachers, administrator, and the community to provide the best possible educational experience for all students.

The referendum results showed that the community wants a voice in the future of our facilities plans. The district’s two largest expenditures are the dedicated team supporting our kids and the facilities. My position is that we need to continue to invest in and expand our team supporting the kids, which leave us looking at our buildings to help close the budget deficit. The community has spoken and we will need to approach new innovative solutions to our facilities plan with open dialogue with the community and our educators. We have aging buildings that must be addressed sooner than later and we need to engage the community in these discussions now.

High quality school systems are the cornerstone to building a strong city, not only for the benefit of our children but as an economic driver in our community. La Crosse is no different. To ensure a strong future for the LCSD, we must overcome funding hurdles, devise a long-term facility plan and support existing teachers and staff while finding sustainable solutions to fill roles. To help ease the burden on existing staff, we as a community will need to offer creative solutions to help support our students and staff during these trying times and work towards ensuring adequate pay and resources for staff. Money is a part of the equation but working with shareholders in the district to prioritize the most urgent needs will be critical to easing the burden.

We as a community need to advocate for a portion of the state budget surplus to be used for additional per-student funds, declining funding of public schools is not sustainable. By working together with educators, community leaders and district residents, we can all share in the pride that we have unified to provide for the educational needs of all our kids and created a sustainable future for our district.