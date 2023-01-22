La Crosse School Board candidate Jerry Wacek

My name is Jerry Wacek. I am a field technician at a local engineering company. I’ve worked in this field off and on for almost a decade. I’ve been married to my wife, Dawn, for 25 years and together we have two children, a third grader at our neighborhood school of Hamilton/SOTA I, and a sophomore who is open enrolled at Logan High School. We have lived in La Crosse for over seven years, and five years ago we built our house as a part of the La Crosse Promise program. We particularly liked how that program prioritized public education and partnered with the schools, neighborhoods and broader community. We love living in La Crosse, we are invested in our neighborhood, and we consider this city our home.

There will be four open board seats at the end of the current term. I am excited for the opportunity to expand parent representation on the board, and I am interested in serving my community.

Moving forward, we need to find solutions to the structural challenges of declining enrollment and aging facilities. We will have to make difficult choices and so I am interested in hearing from parents and caregivers as we look at solutions that will best serve our students and support our educators.

Changes of this magnitude will require a referendum and we know that will not pass without community buy-in. There is no perfect solution that will make everybody happy, but there needs to be a consensus and I think this community can get there.

We have been very happy with the love and support given to our children on their good days as well as the grace shown by teachers, staff and administration on their bad days. While there are fiscal challenges and many different opinions on how to face them, we need to focus on providing teachers and staff with the resources they need to continue providing excellent education to the students in our district.

I am ready to help make the hard decisions that will provide this school district with a stable future in which our students can thrive and in which teachers and staff can feel fulfilled and supported.