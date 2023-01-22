La Crosse School Board candidate Kevin Hundt

First off, Trans Rights and Black Lives Matter.

I'm running for school board because by the middle of December it seemed like only two or three other people had declared, and I have plenty of spare time, so I figured I might as well do it. Now we're having a primary because we're one person over the line, so I guess that's my fault. Isn't democracy great?

Well, apparently not, from the way Superintendent Engel treated us last year. I don't know how someone can bring a $200 million proposal to the table and apparently not have a plan, and then try to say it's the only option. What option? There was a vague blueprint-shaped image, but not a plan. There was no transportation plan. There was no clarity about what the referendum would be spent on. The "Long Range Facility Plan" on the school district referendum website had no citation for its claim of $81 million in deferred maintenance (please, open the 1.1 GB Facilities Study document used as evidence and point to anywhere in there that states any costs). And so on.

I don't even know if the proposal was a good idea or not, because there just wasn't enough information. I'm sorry, was the expectation that we were supposed to blindly trust the administration and write a blank check for the largest school referendum in Wisconsin that year?

Nothing personal to Dr. Engel, but he's got to go, and probably several other high-ranking administration officials. The administration seems to be the biggest impediment to solving the district's problems.

Furthermore, the fact that it's now been over two months since the vote and there hasn't been any school board engagement with the community indicates a severely dysfunctional culture on that body as well. But really, who are these people anyway? Who are any of us? I don't have any school management expertise here, and, let's be honest, there's not much among most of the other candidates. Why are we the ones making the decisions? This is how you end up with bureaucrats in control.

So who should be in control? The people most involved -- the teachers, support workers, parents and, yes, the students. I don't want to be some power-tripping decision-maker sitting on a throne dispensing judgment or whatever reason people become politicians. I want other people who are actually affected by the decisions to tell me what to do. So I don't know if replacing the school board with a board consisting of representatives of those groups is possible, but they should be in charge somehow, so if I get on the board I'll basically just do what they tell me.

Lightning round: Not only should teachers be paid more, they should have gone on strike last year. Support trans students. "Prayer in schools" is about teacher/coach retaliation, not individual beliefs. Charter schools are a scam. Listen to Black students on SROs. Rock over London, rock on Chicago.