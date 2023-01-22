La Crosse School Board candidate Kimberly Krejchik

I decided to run again because I want to help bridge the gap between teachers and administrators with our students and their families, as well as the taxpayers who fund our schools. I think the failure of the referendum last year shows that we need to work with what we have.

Consolidation of the high schools is not a feasible idea, for one, because La Crosse is spread out enough that it would mean a lot of unnecessary busing for our children. This makes it harder for after school academic help and participation in extracurricular activities. It is important to have the option to keep kids close to home, if parents so chose. We are also very fortunate to have a number of specialized charter schools in the district as well.

We could look into combining different grade levels such as moving sixth grade back to the elementary schools or eighth grade into the high schools. Also, do we really need a separate building for the Polytechnic School? If that could be housed in an existing building, it would free up money to take care of the buildings we have.

If elected, I look forward to working together to come up with the best solution. We need to hear from the teachers, principals, students, families and administrators to find the right solution for our schools.