La Crosse School Board candidate Scott Neumeister

I believe the referendum failed, as it should have, because of many reasons. One is not getting enough input and two-way communication by the school board and the constituents of the La Crosse school district. Not to mention the outrageous price tag.

Another reason it failed is because losing a school on the North Side of La Crosse would be detrimental to both the children, the residents and businesses. Children would be forced to ride the bus for a minimum of an hour each way, causing strain on both parents and children. Also having a new cost of busing would be astronomical and not cost-effective.

Where do we go from here? It starts with listening to the taxpayers and parents. We need honest work communication, transparency, and to work together and for solutions.

I am running because I believe we need representation of the entire city of all who are affected. North, south, east and west. We need to continue to work on a better plan! I believe I have the capability of being a strong advocate of both taxpayers and parents alike. As well as for the children. This effects most.

I have served two terms of the La Crosse city council, and have been on many civic boards of directors.

I also believe that if you represent the taxpayers, the taxpayers should have the right to speak with you on concerns or issues and not have to go to either the superintendent of schools or the board president.