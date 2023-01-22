La Crosse School Board candidate Tim Alberts

I believe the referendum failed due to a few reasons, one being the projected cost of building a new school. La Crosse has some of the highest property taxes in the state and the community did not want to pay additional tax money for the project.

Secondly, the communication or lack of communication about the referendum by the school board and the superintendent. The community was backed into a corner with only two options: vote yes on the referendum or all students will be consolidated to Central High School. Even if this was not the intention of the school board, this is what the community believed to be true. The board could have been more transparent with their communication on the referendum.

Lastly, the location of the new high school is not ideal for all students and facilities, especially the North Side community. I truly believe that the district has other options, and if I’m elected a major priority of mine is to help find the best solution that fits everyone’s needs. Improving upon what our schools can and have provided for our children and community will only benefit everyone in the future.

I have lived in La Crosse for most of my life, and I have two children currently attending Central High School. I love this community and what it has to offer to not only its residents but also its visitors. As current enrollment decreases, we need to look for ways to accommodate not only the children that attend these schools but the teachers that teach in them.

Making sure that we bring top-notch education to the children in the district is the first reason I am running for this position. The second reason is supporting our current teachers. We cannot build a strong district without teachers. It is my hope that we build a district where new teachers want to come; one that is safe, where education and programs continue to evolve with changing times. I believe that our future as a community starts with our kids.

Lastly, as school budgets continue to be cut it will be my intention to make sure programs that benefit children, and their development will not. I look forward to the future of this district and hope to help change it.

Age: 44

Education: 1997 Graduate of La Crosse Central.

B.S. Public Relations and Telecommunications from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Area Sales Manager at La Crosse Beverage

Political Experience: None