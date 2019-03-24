La Crosse Area Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 127, which represents 110 firefighters and EMS personnel in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah, is proud to endorse the following local political candidates in the upcoming April 2 election:
• Boondi Iyer – city of Onalaska, Common Council 3rd District alderperson.
• Larry Sleznikow – city of La Crosse, District 4 council member.
• Patrick Barlow – village of Holmen, president
These candidates share a vision and belief of providing the safest possible communities for all, and for that reason we have their back and encourage you to vote for them April 2.
Lance Tryggestad, La Crosse