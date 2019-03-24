Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse Area Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 127, which represents 110 firefighters and EMS personnel in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah, is proud to endorse the following local political candidates in the upcoming April 2 election:

• Boondi Iyer – city of Onalaska, Common Council 3rd District alderperson.

• Larry Sleznikow – city of La Crosse, District 4 council member.

• Patrick Barlow – village of Holmen, president

These candidates share a vision and belief of providing the safest possible communities for all, and for that reason we have their back and encourage you to vote for them April 2.

Lance Tryggestad, La Crosse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lance Tryggestad is president of La Crosse Area Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 127.

0
0
0
0
0