I’m writing the letter to explain why Mahlon Mitchell is our best choice for governor. I serve on the State Firefighter Executive Board with Mahlon and see him in action non-stop. I’ve been in the room with him as we meet with Senate and Assembly leadership from both sides and I can tell you that Mahlon doesn’t waiver in his message no matter who he talking to. He has the respect from both Republicans and Democrats in leadership roles, is pragmatic in his approach and can get things done.
Mahlon’s determination is on display constantly. He’s a motivator when he speaks and has an energy within that radiates outward.
As a firefighter, Mahlon’s heart is always in the right place and that is serving the people. It’s in his DNA. No one has outworked Mahlon on this campaign trail and no one will work harder for the people of Wisconsin than Mahlon Mitchell. Vote Mahlon Aug. 14.
Lance Tryggestad, La Crosse