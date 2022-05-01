Lance Tryggestad: Why the rush to hire new fire chief?

The La Crosse Fire Department is once again in search of a new fire chief. City Human Resources posted for a new chief on the city website three weeks ago.

The new fire chief will oversee a multimillion dollar department with a combined total of over 110 firefighters and civilian staff. That person will also inherit a contract for service with the Town of Medary, an agreement with Tri-State Ambulance renting paramedics to them, a contract for administrative services with the Holmen Area Fire Department, and a new fire station being built.

I point this out because the posting for Fire Chief, with all of this in the balance, closed on April 25. Not even one month of posting for what is one of the most important roles in public safety for our entire region. On the same website there are postings for other openings with longer search times. Ironically, a “Code Enforcement Technician” that will work for the fire chief, was posted more than 30 days ago and closes in the middle of May.

According to the Police and Fire Commission it appears there will be two interviews before selecting a chief, with one of them being zoom format. Firefighters today sit in front of multiple interview panels, for me it was 5, and pass a psychological exam to get hired by the city.

Why are we in such a hurry to hire the Chief of the fire department when we have a very capable interim chief in place?

Lance Tryggestad

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0