Larry Brague: Vote incumbents out after second term

Every time I read the opinion page I see letters of Democrats slamming Republicans and vice versa.

Why don't all you people stop and think a minute about all politicians? They will tell you anything to keep going to Washington.

I know Congress will never pass a "term limits" bill.

Then best thing we the people can do is vote the incumbent out after their second term. That way we bypass Congress and get new folks with new ideas.

It is not what is best for the party, but, what is best for our country.

Larry Brague

La Crosse 

