Larry Chapman: Hold judges accountable for repeat OWI offenses

Larry Chapman: Hold judges accountable for repeat OWI offenses

{{featured_button_text}}

I think we should be holding these judges in Wisconsin accountable for allowing so many repeat offenders accused of drunken driving.

A 62-year-old La Crosse man was arrested Wednesday on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content.

This should never happen. What is wrong with the justice system in this state? Do we condone driving while under the influence?

Larry Chapman, Sparta

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News