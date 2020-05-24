Larry Chapman: Hold judges accountable for repeat OWI offenses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think we should be holding these judges in Wisconsin accountable for allowing so many repeat offenders accused of drunken driving.

A 62-year-old La Crosse man was arrested Wednesday on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content.

This should never happen. What is wrong with the justice system in this state? Do we condone driving while under the influence?

Larry Chapman, Sparta

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0