Larry Chapman: Hold judges accountable for repeat OWI offenses

I think we should be holding these judges in Wisconsin accountable for allowing so many repeat offenders accused of drunken driving.
A 62-year-old La Crosse man was arrested Wednesday on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content.
This should never happen. What is wrong with the justice system in this state? Do we condone driving while under the influence?
Larry Chapman, Sparta
