Larry Krajewski: Thanks for assisting me

Larry Krajewski: Thanks for assisting me

On Monday afternoon, August 9, I was fortunate to be helped by some total strangers.

As I walked through Festival Foods parking lot my legs gave way and I hit the pavement. I grabbed a car door handle but I couldn’t pull myself up. One gentleman stayed by me as I leaned against a parked car. A Gundersen emergency nurse was nearby and asked me several questions to ascertain my condition. Someone called 911 and I was whisked away by EMT Jeff and his partner. I’m a Type 2 diabetic and my blood sucrose level was above 500.

I am on the mend and I wish I had taken the names of all the generous people who helped. Rest assured I will pay it forward.

Larry Krajewski

La Crosse, WI 54601

608-782-1648

