Larry Krajewski: Thanks for assisting me

As I walked through Festival Foods parking lot my legs gave way and I hit the pavement. I grabbed a car door handle but I couldn’t pull myself up. One gentleman stayed by me as I leaned against a parked car. A Gundersen emergency nurse was nearby and asked me several questions to ascertain my condition. Someone called 911 and I was whisked away by EMT Jeff and his partner. I’m a Type 2 diabetic and my blood sucrose level was above 500.