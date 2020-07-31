Larry Larson: Vote to replace Trump in November

I don’t usually write letters to the editor, but we’re less than 100 days from an election and this is too important. I’m a concerned citizen, retired engineer and Vietnam War Veteran.
I am an independent voter who tends to lean left, so I want to address folks like me in the middle of the political spectrum. Voting for President Donald Trump and his scare tactics would be terribly wrong.
Let’s cite Trump’s latest talking points that Democrats want to "defund" the police. We are led to believe that "defunding" the police would put our families in mortal danger because there would be nobody protecting the streets.
But this is simply a term that describes re-allocating a small portion of the budget to fund programs that strengthen the relationship between police and the populace.
If we want to restore faith in our justice system, Trump is not the right leader for the job.
Recently, Trump sent fully armed federal troops in unmarked vehicles to detain protesters in Portland. This type of domestic military intervention never even happened during the height of the Vietnam War protests.
As a former Army officer, this is truly, truly scary. Trump’s actions do not represent the American values that I and many others have fought for.
I urge you to open your minds and your hearts. We need to keep our communities safe by voting this president out of office in November.
Larry Larson, Holmen
