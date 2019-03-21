Three people (a town chairman and two supervisors) have for many years made the decisions for the more than 3,000 residents in the town of Shelby. Decisions on boundary agreements, sewer agreements, developments, annexations, water, roads, buildings, planning, maintenance, utilities, local and regional negotiations and much more.
All this with little input from town residents or informing residents of their decisions. New board members will mean very little if we permit the three existing incumbent members of the current board to remain in office.
They could easily maintain a majority vote, resisting any new ideas from new board members. They will just outvote everything any new board member might introduce. It could easily be and often could be a three-against-two vote. Then the new five-member board would become worthless. Shelby would lose an opportunity again.
We need new blood and new ideas on the Shelby board.
The April 2 election is a long overdue opportunity for Shelby voters to finally have a voice and be heard.
Please vote your heart on April 2.
Larry Quillin, town of Shelby