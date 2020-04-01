Larry Rohrer: Fix city streets, not La Crosse Center

Our mayor has decided to spend in excess of $40 million on the La Crosse Center when he knew that the people of this city could not afford it.
So to make it happen, he just raised taxes on homeowners so he could raise the money he needed.
Now, he knew that 40% of the people in La Crosse live at or below the poverty level. Evidently that made little difference to him. He was going to get what he wanted no matter what the cost to the taxpayer.
And now our city streets get very little repair.
Maybe the locations where the city puts its sand and salt mixture for winter months, the city could fill them with gravel and citizens could fill their buckets with gravel and fill the holes in the streets in front of their homes.
Maybe the mayor could come up with some money for that. It couldn't hurt.
Larry Rohrer, La Crosse
Editor's note: Here is a response from Mayor Tim Kabat:
Given the challenging times we are experiencing, some may have forgotten that the La Crosse Common Council’s original plan for the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion cost $49.2 million. My veto saved La Crosse taxpayers $7.2 million and kept the project out of the southern portion of Riverside Park, thereby preserving this space for generations.
As a reminder, total city spending, city debt as a part of our budget, the total amount of city property taxes, and the city’s tax rate are all significantly less today than when I took office in 2013.
Our spending is $3 million less than 2013. Debt payments were more than 25% of our budget, yet today represent 15% of our operating costs. Total taxes collected from our local property taxpayers are down 2% from 2013, and our tax rate is nearly $2 less per $1,000 in property value. Even with these cuts, we’ve expanded our services by adding more police officers, firefighters and street department workers.
Contrary to the assertion, we are repairing more miles of streets. About 15 years ago we fixed only one or two miles per year, which caused us to fall behind. We are now averaging five to six miles of repairs even though state aids have decreased. Most pothole complaints are about La Crosse Street, Jackson/State Road, 3rd and 4th streets and South Avenue. These corridors are state highways and the responsibility of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. We are working hard with our state partners to get them repaired during the next few years.
