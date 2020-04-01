Larry Rohrer: Fix city streets, not La Crosse Center

Our mayor has decided to spend in excess of $40 million on the La Crosse Center when he knew that the people of this city could not afford it.

So to make it happen, he just raised taxes on homeowners so he could raise the money he needed.

Now, he knew that 40% of the people in La Crosse live at or below the poverty level. Evidently that made little difference to him. He was going to get what he wanted no matter what the cost to the taxpayer.

And now our city streets get very little repair.

Maybe the locations where the city puts its sand and salt mixture for winter months, the city could fill them with gravel and citizens could fill their buckets with gravel and fill the holes in the streets in front of their homes.

Maybe the mayor could come up with some money for that. It couldn't hurt.

Larry Rohrer, La Crosse

Editor's note: Here is a response from Mayor Tim Kabat: