Larry Rohrer: La Crosse Center expansion shouldn't be priority

I would imagine the mayor of La Crosse is pretty happy right now. He got his Christmas present early. The only problem is he got on the backs of the homeowners of La Crosse.

After a failed attempt to get surrounding communities to kick in to his La Crosse Center debacle, he decided to do a mass re-assessment of properties in the city.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is not as if we don't have streets that need to be fixed, or sewers that back up into our basements. But those repairs are not as visible.

What I don't understand is he does not seem to be the least bit concerned about the homeowners in this city that are living check to check. In come cases, I am sure the latest tax increase may be devastating to some families.

Larry Rohrer, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0