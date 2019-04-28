David Marcou submitted a letter on La Crosse spending priorities and was spot- on (April 21 Tribune).
It seems that the council and the mayor have no problems spending money that the city doesn't have.
Their solution is to either raise the hotel room tax, or raise real estate taxes, or maybe both.
I wonder what the new hotels downtown think. They have just invested millions of dollars in new buildings, and once they are open for business the city comes around and tells them, oh by the way, we are raising the room tax. I'll bet they're pretty happy about that.
And when it comes to the real estate taxes they always, say it will only raise your taxes X amount of dollars on a $100.000 home. I guess that makes it sound more reasonable. But, you do that enough times and it can make a big difference to a homeowner.
If the city needs more money, start taxing the more than 50% of the property in the city that is now tax-exempt.
Larry Rohrer, La Crosse