It is so nice to see George Street open again. The repaving project was done very well.
What I don't understand is the island right in the middle of the street at the Logan Street intersection.
If you are going east on Logan you can only turn south and if you are going west on Logan you can only turn north.
I do not understand what they are trying to accomplish with this center island. It seems like it was just a waste of money that the city could have used elsewhere.
Larry Rohrer, La Crosse
Editor's note: Here's the answer from Jamie Hassemer, civil engineer with the city of La Crosse:
The Northside Neighborhood Association had requested a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon be installed at the Logan and George Street intersection after an accident last year involving children who were crossing the street at that location.
Engineering preformed a traffic study at the intersection to determine the feasibility of the project. Recommendations were taken to the neighborhood association and the Board of Public Works for consideration and approval. The board approved the beacon on Feb. 20, 2019. That authorized us to construct the island. The equipment is expected to be installed soon.