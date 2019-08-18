I'm looking for help to fix the Brice Prairie rail crossing on County Z in the town of Onalaska.
I have contacted the town of Onalaska, BNSF railroad, La Crosse County highway department, and no one wants to take responsibility for this dangerous track crossing.
You can't drive 45 mph to 5 mph without causing some kind of difficulty, from broken shocks, struts and alignment issues plus all the biking activities out here and boat trailers for the two landings.
And the difficulty for those who don't want to slow down -- by passing on the crossing, tailgating, hand guestering -- is dividing the residents.
Everyone is aware of the issues but we can't get anything done. I'm looking for additional support. Call me with good ideas at (608) 792-3861.
Larry Skoug, Onalaska