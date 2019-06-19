I think La Crosse should fix the downtown streets -- especially Third and Fourth streets -- before dreaming of a new civic center.
These roads I travel every day are a joke.
Potholes are two feet wide and cracks are ridiculous. We don't even need stop-and-go lights
The Common Council should take a bus trip to Eau Claire and see what they have done with the downtown area.
La Crosse spends too much time living in the past as a river city.
Common Council, step it up. It seems we are going backward here.
Larry Skoug, Onalaska