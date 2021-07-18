Larry Skoug: Rail upgrade makes crossing worse

BNSF has done it again. We had two nice rail crossings recently, CTH Z and CTH ZN. Now BSNF is upgrading its rail rail system and ruined the ZN crossing again.

After numerous letters, calls and e-mails, BNSF ZB was finally repaired. I have a hard time believing how you can screw up something as important as the RR crossing. We now have knowledge of computer operated lasers, optics and gps systems. why does this happen over and over?

BSNF needs to start retraining its work force construction workers and staff on how they can get this done. You can see six different levels in this crossing. Hope we can get something done again before we brake our shocks, struts, alignments or have an accident.

Larry Skoug

Onalaska

