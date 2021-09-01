Larry Sleznikow: No time for climate denier

The world is in a climate change emergency and people like Marc Morano (August 28 op-ed), who has no formal training in climate science, continue to seed doubt, promote confusion, and undermine credibility about the worsening situation for life on Earth.

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report draws upon the research of thousands of scientists from around the world. Their findings are unequivocal. Humans burning fossil fuels are causing global warming. We are already experiencing the terrible consequences—extreme weather events, flooding, droughts, unprecedented heat, more intense tropical storms, melting polar ice, rising sea levels, and much more.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was never designed to “save the planet.” Our planet is not what needs saving, it’s humans and the other living organisms that inhabit it. The Paris Agreement was a significant first step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But instead of the US being a leader in implementing effective carbon reduction measures, President Trump withdrew America from the Agreement in 2017, the first nation to do so. On his first day in office, President Biden rightfully moved to have the US rejoin the Agreement.