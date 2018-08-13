Mike McCabe is running to be Wisconsin’s next governor. He’s a Wisconsin native who loves our state deeply and cares passionately about its people. In less than one year, he’s traveled more than 90,000 miles to visit all parts of Wisconsin to talk to those in both rural and urban communities. Mike is a great listener and he has learned a lot while on the road.
He knows Wisconsinites are tired of politicians who value party loyalty and appeasing big campaign donors over what is best for Wisconsin. That’s why he does not accept individual donations over $200 and total donations over $1,000 from anyone or any organization. If you don’t take big donations, you don’t owe those donors any special favors. Wealthy people and corporations with big money have controlled decision making in Madison for too long and it needs to stop.
Mike supports BadgerCare as a heath insurance option for all, high-speed internet to connect the entire state, and a DNR that knows climate change is real, enforces regulations that protect our air, water and other natural resources and has the scientists it needs to be effective. He understands how important it is to invest our schools, technical colleges and the UW campuses. Mike realizes the hard work ahead to get our state back on track. He’s already invested 90,000 miles worth and is up to the challenge.
We need Mike McCabe as Wisconsin’s next governor. We need his honesty, integrity, vision, dedication and passion for Wisconsin. Vote McCabe Aug. 14.
Larry Sleznikow, La Crosse