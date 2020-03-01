Larry Vangen: Continue Medicare Advantage plan

The 2020 presidential cycle is already taking over the Wisconsin airwaves.

It’s the time of the year when it doesn’t seem like anyone will agree on anything, but also the time of the year when we must call on our elected officials to put some things above politics. Top on that list for me is the Medicare Advantage program.

The Medicare Advantage program is widely supported by seniors and has had bipartisan support.

For me, I love my Medicare Advantage plan because of the comprehensive coverage, the clarity of the plan and the simplicity of the paperwork, billing and coordination with Medicare. In short, I love my plan because it saves me money and makes my life easier.

Medicare Advantage serves tens of millions of American seniors. Let’s hope this election cycle that politicians can put the health care of us seniors above partisan politics and continue to keep Medicare Advantage a bipartisan issue.

Larry Vangen, La Crosse

