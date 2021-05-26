Larry Vangen: Providing key assistance for pharmacists

Being a former small business owner, I have always admired my pharmacist’s ability to run a business and provide care simultaneously. I know first-hand the demands that come with operating a business. And as a patient, I know the level of care expected.

Unlike large employers, small business owners do not have dedicated compliance professionals, leaving any regulatory duties to owners. Unfortunately, that takes away from servicing customers. As healthcare becomes more complex and pharmacists’ role becomes more demanding, it begs the question, how do they have the time to care for patients?

To handle at least some of the burden, pharmacies often partner with pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs). These voluntary service providers assist pharmacies when dealing with insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and they help file insurance claims.

While our pharmacists provide the highest quality of individual care to communities, PSAOs can deal with the bureaucracy.

Larry Vangen

La Crosse

