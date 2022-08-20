 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Vangen: Re-elect Johnson to fight for national energy reforms

According to GasBuddy, in July 2019, months before anyone had ever heard of COVID, gas prices hovered around $2 a gallon here in Wisconsin. Now, we’re averaging closer to $3.70 and are just a month removed from over $5 a gallon.

The reason for these massive price increases is clear, our national energy policy. Rather than a White House that in 2019 encouraged U.S. development of domestic energy, encouraged energy infrastructure development, and cheered on American energy independence, today we have an administration that openly attacks American energy producers, promises to put them out of business and does all it can to stop infrastructure development and U.S. energy exploration. No industry in this country would be able to increase supply and bring down prices with this level of open hostility directed towards it.

Instead of attacking American energy producers, we should be encouraging them to develop and explore new avenues of production, we should fast track safe and efficient infrastructure projects like pipelines, and we should be embracing America’s energy reserves rather than begging other countries to send us theirs.

Luckily, Sen. Ron Johnson gets this. He gets the answer to our energy supply and price problems can be solved right here at home. I hope that Johnson will continue to fight for commonsense reforms to our national energy policy and that the White House will stop targeting an industry that so many of us depend on.

Larry Vangen

La Crosse 

