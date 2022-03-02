Larry Vangen: Sen. Johnson dedicated to policies to help seniors

I’ve met Senator Johnson many times, and I’ve always appreciated his dedication to the policies and programs that help our Wisconsin communities, particularly our seniors. One of those essential programs is Medicare Advantage, which brings top-quality, affordable health care to seniors across the state.

As a beneficiary myself, I love the way Medicare Advantage continues to save seniors money by capping out-of-pocket costs and keeping a low monthly premium. This allows us to budget effectively as many seniors live on fixed or limited incomes that don’t allow for a lot of extra spending.

And even with these low costs, I’m still able to access all the benefits and services I need to feel healthy and well-covered. Whether it be my integrated vision, dental, and hearing coverage or wellness programs and gym benefits, Medicare Advantage addresses my health care needs across the board.

I want to thank Senator Johnson for his continued support of Medicare Advantage and encourage him to let his colleagues in Congress know about the many benefits of the program.

Larry Vangen

La Crosse

