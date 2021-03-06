Larry Vangen: Thankful for Medicare Advantage plan

The COVID-19 epidemic has been challenging, especially for America’s seniors, like me, who are at a higher risk for COVID-19. Thankfully, I have been supported by my Medicare Advantage plan, which has been working to make sure that I receive the care I need during this challenging time.

For example, my Medicare Advantage plan has helped me to stay healthy and reduce my exposure by offering key additional benefits, including virtual visits with my doctor.

I also like my Medicare Advantage plan because it’s easy to use – not only does it help me manage my appointments and healthcare services, it keeps my paperwork and billing simple and easy to understand. I also like the comprehensive benefits my plan offers, including prescription drug benefits, and vision and dental services.

Medicare Advantage has supported seniors like me throughout this epidemic. I hope Wisconsin’s members of Congress understand just how important Medicare Advantage is for seniors and continue to support and strengthen this important program.

Larry Vangen

La Crosse

