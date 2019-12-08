Laura Siitari: Quick online deliveries hurt environment

I read that Walmart, Target and Amazon are now or soon offering one-day shipping, free on qualifying orders.

Buying online can actually be greener than customers individually driving to a store, but that’s only if many orders can be consolidated and dropped off on a planned route.

With one- or twp-day deliveries, people are ordering more and more single items, which need individual packing materials and new corrugated cardboard boxes (many of which are sent to landfills), or the new trend -- nonrecyclable plastic envelopes.

These super-fast deliveries also require more trucks and vans on the roads every day. And, as a result, smaller local businesses are increasingly being replaced by gigantic warehouses with constant traffic.

What can you do?

Support your local economy, buying local when you can with your own shopping bags; opt out of same- or next-day deliveries so items can be consolidated; put your corrugated cardboard in the recycling bin.

Or, better yet, take a look at your shopping habits. Do you really need more new things?

Laura Siitari, La Crosse

