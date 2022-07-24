 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laura Siitari: Support candidates who protect us

It doesn’t need to be like this!

While England and Wales had 30 gun deaths in 2020, the U.S. averaged over 45,000. Gun deaths in Japan are 1/600th of the U.S. rate. In most of our peer nations, an angry 18-year-old would not be allowed to buy a weapon designed to kill one person every second.

According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, firearms are now the leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 19 in the U.S., and guns have surpassed motor vehicles as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States. Based on an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm-related deaths among children and adolescents increased by 29% from 2019 to 2020. That’s in ONE year!

Yet, very little gets accomplished. Democrats support sensible gun laws and focus efforts on passing them, but many Republican office-holders get a great deal of money from the National Rifle Association (NRA). The NRA gets much of its money from gun manufacturers, so the majority of entrenched Republican elected officials work to obstruct commonsense gun legislation, instead of advocating for laws that will protect Americans.

Please vote for candidates who will protect our rights and freedoms: re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. They will make the safety of all Wisconsinites their top priority.

Laura Siitari

La Crosse

