Laura Siitari: Vote Barnes to protect Social Security, Medicare

Wisconsin seniors should be aware that Sen. Ron Johnson wants to threaten the Social Security that they’ve already paid into throughout their working lives.

Johnson continues to insist that Social Security and Medicare be put on the Congressional budgetary chopping block every single year. Right now, these programs are “non-discretionary” — meaning, our government made an agreement with us, and it can’t simply decide to stop honoring it. Johnson wants to change that.

According to Politifact, Johnson has said he is open to considering various options for shoring up Social Security, including cutting benefits and raising the retirement age. His plans are unjust and unfair to those of us who depend on Social Security and Medicare. Johnson has called Social Security a “legal Ponzi scheme.” His plans will seriously impact retired and future retired people — all of us.

We deserve to retire without having to choose between paying rent, buying food or getting needed prescription medication. Mandela Barnes believes that every American, after a lifetime of hard work, deserves to be able to retire with dignity and financial security. Rather than slashing Social Security, Barnes will work to strengthen it for generations to come.

On Nov. 8, please vote for Mandela Barnes to protect Social Security, Medicare and our futures.

Laura Siitari

La Crosse