Laurie Brindle: Local Juneteenth was enlightening

I want to thank the La Crosse Historical Society, the B.L.A.C.K. organization and others for allowing us to help celebrate Juneteenth by enacting some of La Crosse’s African-American history June 20.

For my fellow white people who don’t think that racism exists here, I ask how many of you were taught the name of the hill between La Crosse and West Salem was “the n-word” hill?

The real story about Nathan hill is that it was named after Nathan Smith, an outstanding African-American politician who helped rehabilitate many young people on his farm. He and his wife were true civil servants.

One of the others highlighted was George Poage, the first African-American to medal in the Olympics. He won two bronze medals. He was also very intelligent and became an educator.

I “discovered” all this at Poage Park, one that I had never been to. It is surely one of the best parks in the area, because of its beauty and significance in  honoring George Poage.

I challenge our white community to learn more about the African-American people who helped shape La Crosse and implore everyone to support the efforts to expand the Juneteenth celebrations in future years.

Thank you for this enlightening day.

Laurie Brindle, La Crosse

