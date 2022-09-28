Laurie Brindle: Supporting Pfaff who has experience

I am disappointed that Derek Van Orden is proud he has no experience to become a Congressman.

What other job in our great nation would someone in their right mind brag about not being qualified for?

And what company would select the unqualified applicant over the qualified one?

It would take Derek months, if not years, to get anything done by using his Navy Seal experience because Washington DC is not a third world country.

Derek also speaks of politicians negatively, like they are all dirty, however, that is what he is applying to be.

Who really believes he can change the bureaucracy of the DC machine? Not me.

Please vote for Brad Pfaff. He is qualified and able to represent us on his first day.

Laurie Brindle

Holmen