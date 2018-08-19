The voices of farmers caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and Chinese government echo across the Coulee Region.
One pork producer put it best: “I want to be able to sell my pork. I don’t want to get pork from Washington.”
Rep. Ron Kind is busy listening, gathering information and stating alternative ways to deal with China. His mantra, don’t shout from the rooftops before you listen, gather facts and know how this affects your constituents.
Ron Kind conducts roundtable listening sessions to ensure his constituents are part of the process.
Facts:
- Seventy percent of all processed foods and beans come out of the Midwest. Steel tariff put contracts in jeopardy.
- A Westby dairy farmer spoke about low milk prices because of retaliatory measures from other countries hit by the Trump administration tariffs. It could cause the loss of 600 dairy farms in Wisconsin. Are these your neighbors, friends and family?
Many farmers are skeptical about the $12 billion the Trump administration promised to help farmers. Is this bailout from a self-inflicted wound sustainable? A hard-working farmer puts blood, sweat and tears into his crops and all they want is a fair return.
Instead of slapping tariffs, the president should seize “the great opportunity to show leadership and form an international commission to stand up to China,” as Ron Kind stated.
Leanne Stokes, Onalaska