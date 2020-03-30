Leanne Stokes: Onalaska needs Bauer's leadership

Leanne Stokes: Onalaska needs Bauer's leadership



The voters of Onalaska need to think big when voting for our new mayor.

The role our new mayor will play needs someone who can be a conduit between new growth and what is best for our city.

Terry Bauer is the person for this position. He has all the traits needed to help lead our city while working with the city council in arriving at best practices. He will open up the advisory committee appointments to include a diverse cross section of our population. Vote Terry Bauer for mayor.

Leanne Stokes, Onalaska

