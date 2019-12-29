Leanne Stokes: Stop the blaming on homelessness bill

I am responding to the article on the front page of the Dec., 22 La Crosse referencing the stalled bill on homelessness.

There was a lot of blaming and finger pointing in the responses from the politicians interviewed.

My question: How many of them have ever taken the time to visit a shelter, come face to face with homelessness, seen the children affected by homelessness?

Do this first and then get back to work for all your constituents, not just the ones who give to your campaigns. "Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do unto me."

Leanne Stokes, Onalaska

