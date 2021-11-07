Lee D. Van Landuyt: Squandered resources

Wouldn’t it be nice to travel on well-maintained roadways and bridges? Imagine Wisconsin cities and counties having the monetary resources to provide needed services. Imagine school districts not having to ask citizens for money to fix deteriorating structures and/or pay educators a living wage.

As an elected member of the Richland County Board of Supervisors, these are priorities I and many others hold dear. We and other elected bodies across the state are struggling with shrinking budgets and mounting expenses. We are all hurting for funds that are being denied, withheld or squandered by our Republican state legislators.

Several months ago, the news was broadcast by state media that there was a “$4.4 BILLION excess in unanticipated revenue.” Finally, money for failing roads and bridges, money to stop shortchanging or eliminating workers and essential programs, and school aid!

Enter Republican legislators. They deliberately squandered taxpayer money once again. The Badger Herald, printed on July 28, 2021, featured this headline: “Politicized 2021-23 Wisconsin state budget provides tax breaks for the wealthy.” This surplus should have been used for health care, education, roads, and infrastructure. Where’s the need? Right here.

We deserve better. Irresponsible legislators need the boot.

Lee D. Van Landuyt

Hillsboro

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0