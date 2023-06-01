Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Another Memorial Day has come and gone. The day Americans honor those who fought and died for their country.

There were many songs and poems written to commemorate our participation in national and international conflicts. One was the "Pledge of Allegiance." Everyone knows it by heart. We stand facing the flag covering our hearts. We say the words. We think of family members, friends and others who served their country in uniform.

The words liberty and justice are at the heart of this poem. The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines liberty as, “The state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views” and justice as: “Fairness, fair-play, impartial and just treatment or behavior without favoritism or discrimination, equity.”

What would those brave men and women, who gave the last measure of their lives, think of Donald J. Trump when he called them “losers”?

What would they think of the Republican Congress threatening to default on our national debt, denying women needed medical attention during a failed or unwanted pregnancy, corporate-welfare, mega-billionaires paying less in taxes than teachers and bus drivers? Is this “liberty and justice for all”? Definitely not.

Lee D. Van Landuyt

Hillsboro