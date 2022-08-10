Lee D. Van Landuyt: Vote like your life depends on it

Across recorded time, women have been treated as second-class citizens. For too long, men have hoarded power for themselves. During the past 150 years, women have fought for and won rights previously enjoyed only by men. These rights include the right to vote, own property, the right of inheritance, and the right of personal health and family planning.

The Supreme Court recently voted to overturn Roe based on their personal religious beliefs, not established law or the will of the people. These judges were appointed, not elected. Why should four men and one woman have the sole power to affect millions of women’s lives? Further, church and state were to remain separate. Their decision violates everyone’s freedom of religion. Now we are desperately in need of freedom from religion. This unpopular decision by the court, made at the behest of religious-right evangelical men, who seek to subjugate women, has essentially made all women property in Republican controlled states. This is no longer the “Land of the Free!”

Three far rightwing Supreme Court judges were nominated by the previous fake conservative president and confirmed by Republican senators. “We the people” are responsible to vote for legislators who will faithfully represent us. Freedom-loving women and the men who support them can turn the tide in the upcoming fall election. If you value your freedom, health and well-being, vote for Independent or Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. Register and vote like your life depends on it, because it does!

Lee D. Van Landuyt

Hillsboro