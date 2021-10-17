Lee D. Van Landuyt: Wisconsin's own 'fraudit'

Following the Nov. 3, 2020, election, every state counted and recounted every vote cast. The results were verified, certified and approved by judges, legislators and many diverse observers. This election was secure and well-monitored. The final tabulated results verified Joe Biden’s decisive win as our 46th president. These election results were confirmed nearly one year ago.

The Arizona “fraudit” has finally concluded. The legitimacy of this “audit” is suspect. The security and protection of ballots and voting machines have been compromised. All Arizona machines must be replaced at an additional cost of millions of dollars. It was a total waste of taxpayer money by Arizona’s Republican legislators. However, it again confirmed Joe Biden’s decisive win.

Wisconsin taxpayers are now being subjected to the same Republican legislative treachery. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other Republican legislators are duplicating the same time and money wasting exercise that the people of Arizona had to suffer. Fear, misinformation, doubt, and lies are Wisconsin’s legislature’s preferred weapons. Their goal was/is not to serve their constituents but to maintain and gain power at taxpayer expense.

How many times and at what cost will taxpayers ultimately pay for another preordained pointless recount? Shameful …

Lee D. Van Landuyt

Hillsboro

