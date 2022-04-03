Lee Donahue: Choose candidates who will fight for safe water standards, solutions

Wisconsin voters will soon go to the polls to elect candidates they believe are best qualified and doggedly committed to solve the immediate challenges our state is facing. PFAS water contamination is one of the biggest health and environmental challenges facing our residents.

More than 80 Wisconsin communities are facing water contamination. That’s more than one community per 72 counties. Town of Campbell residents, Peshtigo, Rib Mountain, Sheboygan, Eau Claire, Wausau, Rhinelander, Rothschild, Weston, Madison, and too many others all have PFAS contamination in their ground, surface and municipal water.

Last month several members of the Natural Resources Board chose to ignore four hours of Wisconsin resident testimony from communities severely impacted by PFAS contamination. These residents live daily with PFAS contaminated water and all the associated adverse health and environmental effects that entails.

Safe water should not be a partisan issue. It should be a basic human right. Every resident needs access to safe drinking water which is not poisoned by harmful chemicals which don’t readily breakdown in the human body. Once your body has accumulated PFAS in your blood, tissue and organs there is no way to remove it. It is excreted slowly over time, over years and in some cases decades.

PFAS doesn’t just effect humans, it builds up in the tissue of fish, deer, ducks (affecting hunters and fisherman too). The most toxic effects of PFAS are through ingestion (eating and drinking).

Wisconsin residents deserve elected and appointed leaders who will fight for (and support) safe water standards and safe water solutions. I encourage everyone to research your candidate’s stance on health and environmental issues. PFAS contaminated water demands attention and long-term solutions.

Lee Donahue

Town of Campbell

