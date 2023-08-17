Your voice is crucial for safe water. Your voice is crucial to address contaminated water in our area.

The state budget includes $125 million dollars for PFAS remediation and testing. Legislation to access and equitably distribute those funds has not been passed.

Senate/Assembly Bill 312 addresses many concerns, but it contains a devastating legal loophole that would impact every community suffering from all forms of contamination (lead, nitrate, pesticides, TCE, VOCs and PFAS).

This loophole guts the 40-year-old spills law authorizing the DNR to test for contamination, require remediation and hold polluters accountable. Closing this loophole is necessary for every community that may be impacted by contamination.

Contact Sen. Brad Pfaff at 608-266-5490 or email Sen.Pfaff@legis.wisconsin.gov.

We need our legislators to hold polluters accountable by supporting the spills law. We also need SB/AB 312 to assure equal rights to funding for safe long-term water solutions. We must protect private well communities like Campbell, Holland and Shelby.

Your voice must be heard. Otherwise, I am just one voice in a crowd of 120 other municipalities seeking a share of $125 million.

Your voice must be heard now before SB/AB 312 comes to a vote. Legislators return in September.

Lee Donahue

Town of Campbell