Lee Fehr: Stop the free college scam

White privilege is the guiding force behind congressional Democrat Rep. Ron Kind's party politics. Free college is white privilege to the max.

After decades of trying to racially diversify UW-La Crosse's student body under Joe Gow, it is still roughly 88% white. When Democrats promote free college it's all about promoting whiteness. Do think Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin don't know that Minority Democrats in Milwaukee and Chicago do not graduate from free public high school and cannot go to free college? 92% of white students graduated from public school in Milwaukee. Blacks students in the forever run Democrat public school and City of Milwaukee graduate at a rate of only 66%. Young Black people will be working in the factories, while their white Democrat neighbors go to free college.

The Democratic Party systemically promotes white privilege through its education policies. The white guys, the founders of the party, the guys riding horses on all of those statues, the defenders of slavery, the ones ya'll spent a summer ripping down, those guys were not as effective in keeping control over the minority population as our current Democrat leaders.