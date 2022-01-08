Lee Goodhart: Driftless Area Visitor and Education Center worth a visit

I write to encourage everyone to make a trip to Lansing, Iowa, for visit to the Driftless Area Visitor and Education Center just a mile south of town on the river road.

This regional museum collection and exhibits are incredibly impressive. The building itself is an outstanding tribute to architecture appropriate to the area with a 280-degree vista of the Mississippi.

The facility is open year-round, the staff informative and all floors easily accessible. Our winter afternoon drive to the Driftless Area Center was certainly worthwhile.

Lee Goodhart

La Crosse

