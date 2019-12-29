Lee Nerison: EPA must fix biofuel regulations

Farmers in Wisconsin were counting on President Donald Trump to hold his Environmental Protection Agency accountable.

In June, he promised to fight for us; In October, he promised to reverse biofuel demand destruction at the hands of the EPA. However, the final EPA fix that was enacted left most of that important work unfinished.

The EPA has allowed multibillion-dollar oil giants to skirt federal blending laws, destroying demand for billions of gallons of biofuels. President Trump promised to restore 15 billion gallons – welcome news for farmers across the heartland – and now the EPA must uphold the president’s commitment.

Farm income is down, and many ethanol plants have idled production or closed their doors completely. The EPA’s partial fix is not enough. We need real solutions.

Lee Nerison, Westby

Lee Nerison represented the 96th District in the Wisconsin Assembly for 14 years before retiring.

