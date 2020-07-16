Lee Nerison: Pence should see challenges to farmers in western Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Wisconsin provides a prime opportunity for him to see firsthand the challenges facing families in rural Wisconsin.

I hope he takes time to talk with ethanol producers and their farm partners, who have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As much as half the industry was forced offline when driving came to a halt, and the impact on the entire agricultural supply chain continues to ripple across Wisconsin. While there’s hope that the industry may rebound, this EPA seems intent on blocking the road to recovery.

So-called “small” refinery exemptions are secretive EPA waivers that allow oil companies to avoid their obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Despite the name, they’ve gone to large corporations like Exxon and Chevron, and billions of gallons of biofuel demand have been lost as a result.

A ruling earlier this year from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals would essentially bring an end to the abuse -- but the EPA has yet to apply that ruling nationwide.